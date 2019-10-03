Police want to identify this woman after an armed robbery in Leeds

Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they want to identify in connection with a robbery in Leeds.

A woman went into Ali's Newsagents in Middleton Park Road on March 1 and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

The staff member was forced to hand over cash.

Police have today released an image of the suspect.

She has pale skin and dark hair.

A distinctive tattoo can also be seen on her right arm.

Officers have asked anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information to contact PC 990 Beaumont at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190110223.

The independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

