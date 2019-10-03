Armed robbers ram Leeds bank with pick-up truck while staff were stocking cash machine

Police are appealing for witnesses after armed robbers rammed a bank in Morley in a targeted attack on a cash delivery.

Officers were called to the incident at 6.09pm on Wednesday at the Santander branch on Queen Street.

A pick-up truck repeatedly rammed the Santander branch in Morley as staff restocked a cash machine (Photo: Arkadiusz Zajac)

A black Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck repeatedly rammed the front window of the closed branch while cash delivery staff were inside restocking a cash machine.

In the targeted attack, two masked men entered the branch armed with baseball bats.

The suspects stole two cash boxes, one of which was empty, before escaping in the Mitsubishi truck which was found abandoned nearby on Hull Street.

Thankfully, the cash delivery staff had retreated to safety and were not confronted in the attack but police have described it as a 'distressing' experience for them.

-> 'Brazen' fly-tippers caught on camera dumping deadly asbestos at Leeds beauty spot

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was clearly a planned and organised offence targeting the cash delivery to these premises.

“Fortunately the security staff involved were able to retreat to safety as soon as they became aware of what was happening.

"Although they were not directly confronted or threatened by the offenders, it was still a distressing experience for them.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and, while we have already spoken to a number of witnesses, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw it or the vehicle involved, particularly if they were able to film or photograph any aspect of the incident on their phones.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has seen the offenders dumping the black Mitsubishi pick-up truck in Hull Street and making off from there.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190506292 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-> Woman taken to hospital after being attacked through open car window in Yorkshire