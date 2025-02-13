Police use Taser to detain man in Leeds suburb

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 11:31 BST
Police deployed a Taser to detain a man in Leeds last night.

West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 9pm yesterday evening ( February 12) to a report of an injured male in possession of a knife on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton.

Bodmin Crescent in Middleton.placeholder image
Bodmin Crescent in Middleton. | Google

Officers attended and Taser was deployed to safely detain the man, who was found with minor injuries.

No one else was injured during the incident and he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

