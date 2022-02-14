Police trying to identify man who is said to have been stabbed in Whinmoor
Police are still trying to identify a man who was reported to have been stabbed in Whinmoor.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Red Hall Chase shortly after 5.10pm yesterday (Sunday February 13).
Officers were responding to a report that a man had been stabbed and left the scene in a vehicle but they have so far been unable to locate him.
They added that anyone with any information that could help the police investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting log 1174 of 13/02.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.