West Yorkshire Police were called to Red Hall Chase shortly after 5.10pm yesterday (Sunday February 13).

Officers were responding to a report that a man had been stabbed and left the scene in a vehicle but they have so far been unable to locate him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police were called to Red Hall Chase on Sunday to a report that a man had been stabbed.

They added that anyone with any information that could help the police investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting log 1174 of 13/02.