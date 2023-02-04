Police swarm Leeds city centre in manhunt for wanted suspect missing half his ear as helicopter called in

Police were seen searching around Leeds train station for Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Despite an extensive search of the surrounding area, he was not located.

Police have now renewed their appeal for the 41-year-old after the sighting today, which sparked a major search with armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, deployed to the vicinity.

Officers are appealing for any sightings of Poppleton in the area or any other information that could assist the investigation. Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately if they see him.

Police have been searching near Leeds Dock and on Whitehall Road for Dale Poppleton

Poppleton, aged 41, is distinctive as he has half of his right ear missing. He is 6ft 1in tall and of medium build. Anyone with any information that could assist in establishing his current whereabouts is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230018345 or online.