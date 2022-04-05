Police still searching for four Elland Road missile-throwing suspects during Manchester United game
Police investigating missile-throwing incidents during Leeds United’s recent game against Manchester United have reissued an appeal for information.
Officers from Leeds District CID previously released ten images from CCTV of suspects they wanted to identify over a number of incidents at the match at Elland Road on February 20, including where Manchester United players were targeted.
A number of suspects have now been identified and interviewed, but officers are still asking for the public’s help to identify four remaining suspects, pictured.
They were captured on CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.
Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
