Police seize drug dealer's car while clamping down on dodgy scrap metal vans in Leeds

Police in Leeds seized a drug dealer's car during a clampdown on dodgy scrap metal vans in Leeds.
West Yorkshire police had a clampdown on scrap metal vans in the Adel and Wharfedale areas of Leeds on Monday, April 1.
They stopped several vehicles and did checks on people, cars and licenses.
A number of fines and tickets were issued.
Police also managed to seize a car that was known for drug dealing locally.
It was seized for having no insurance.
The driver was reported for having no license.
In a statement on Facebook, the West Yorkshire Police - Leeds North West team said: "This morning police and partner agencies conducted an operation in Adel & Wharfedale targeting scrap metal vans.
"A number of vehicles were stopped and various checks on people, vehicles and licences carried out.
"Several notices, tickets and fines were issued plus a local vehicle known for drug dealing was seized for no insurance and the driver reported for no licence."
