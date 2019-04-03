Police seize drug dealer's car while clamping down on dodgy scrap metal vans in Leeds

Police in Leeds seized a drug dealer's car during a clampdown on dodgy scrap metal vans in Leeds.

West Yorkshire police had a clampdown on scrap metal vans in the Adel and Wharfedale areas of Leeds on Monday, April 1.

They stopped several vehicles and did checks on people, cars and licenses.

A number of fines and tickets were issued.

Police also managed to seize a car that was known for drug dealing locally.

It was seized for having no insurance.

-> Flybe blame pilots' holidays for flight cancellations which affected Leeds Bradford Airport

The driver was reported for having no license.

In a statement on Facebook, the West Yorkshire Police - Leeds North West team said: "This morning police and partner agencies conducted an operation in Adel & Wharfedale targeting scrap metal vans.

"A number of vehicles were stopped and various checks on people, vehicles and licences carried out.

"Several notices, tickets and fines were issued plus a local vehicle known for drug dealing was seized for no insurance and the driver reported for no licence."

-> Leeds decorator died after fall through roof, inquest told