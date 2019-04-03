Leeds decorator died after fall through roof, inquest told

Have your say

A painter and decorator died after falling through a roof in an accident while working on a home renovation with his son, an inquest heard.

Peter Edward Graham, 58, suffered serious head and back injuries in the fall while re-roofing a pool house in Bramhope, Leeds, with son David.

Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Graham, known as Pete, fell 20 feet and landed at the deep end of the swimming pool on September 13, 2017.

Mr Graham, of Lea Farm Road, Leeds, was rushed by air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary, where he died on September 27.

The inquest before area coroner Jonathan Leach heard he was treated in intensive care for multiple injuries and his family agreed for life support to be switched off after his condition deteriorated.

In a statement read out in court his partner Penny Chatfield said: “As a family we are all naturally devastated. Pete was a wonderful man and a wonderful partner and father and will be sadly missed.”

Health and safety inspector Christopher Tilley told the inquest a scaffold or raised platform could have been used to prevent falls. Safety measures were put in place after the accident, the inquest heard.

A police investigation found no suspicious circumstances.

The inquest heard Mr Graham died from traumatic head and spinal injuries after a fall from height.