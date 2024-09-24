Mark Sellars: Police seeks the public's help to find man wanted for shoplifting offences in Horbury and Ossett

A man from Horbury is wanted in connection with a number of shoplifting offences in West Yorkshire.

Police are asking the the public for help in finding a man who officers would like to speak to in connection with multiple shoplifting offences in Horbury and Ossett.

Mark Sellars, aged 44, is also wanted for failing to answer bail, and numerous arrest enquiries have been made for the man.

Mark Sellars is wanted in connection with multiple shoplifting offences in West Yorkshire. | West Yorkshire Police

His last known address was in Horbury, but he also has links to Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

Sellars is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, of skinny build, with tattoos on his left and right arms and a tattoo of a green eye pattern on his right hand.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information about his movements or whereabouts is asked to contact the Wakefield Integrated Offender Management team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting 13240471392. 

