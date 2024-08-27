Horbury, Wakefield: Scooter rider suffers life-threatening injuries after crash
Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Horbury at 10pm on Sunday night (August 25).
The collision occured at the junction of Northfield Lane and Wakefield Road in Horbury and involved a Piaggio ZIP motor scooter and a Seat Mii car.
The scooter was travelling along Northfield Lane in the direction of Wakefield from Ossett and the car was travelling on Northfield Lane from the direction of Wakefield when the collision happened.
The scooter’s rider, an adult male aged in his teens, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone with video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1705 of 25/8.
