Police searching for this man after street robbery in Hyde Park Leeds

West Yorkshire Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to identify after a woman was robbed in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 11th October 2019, 14:26 pm
Police want to identify this man over a robbery in Hyde Park (Photo: WYP)

The 40-year-old victim was walking along St John's Close in Hyde Park at about 10.15pm on Tuesday, September 17 when she heard someone running behind her.

She was then pushed to the ground and her handbag was grabbed from her shoulder.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Woodsley Green.

He is described as black, about 5ft 11ins tall, of large build, with a shaven head and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13190478347.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

