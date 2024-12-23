Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are searching for a man, known to frequent Leeds city centre, after an elderly woman was cheated out of “tens of thousands” in cash.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees District CID have issued a CCTV still of a man they want to identify after a vulnerable, elderly victim in Huddersfield was preyed on by a fraudster.

The man pictured is known to frequent Leeds city centre, Manchester city centre, and Manchester Trafford centre. He is described as Asian, around 6ft tall, of a stocky build with dark curly hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man pictured is known to frequent Leeds and Manchester city centres | WYP/NW/Getty

Police are also warning residents to be extremely mindful of deception frauds in which cold callers ask for their bank account details over the phone.

DC Callum Wallace of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was a despicable offence in which the suspect preyed on an elderly and vulnerable female victim, gained her trust, and then abused that trust in the extreme to defraud her for what are very significant sums of money.

“We are progressing a number of lines of enquiry and can now issue a CCTV still of a man we wish to speak with. I would ask anyone who can help us identify this man to please contact us.

“I would also urge residents to be vigilant to this type of offence. The police or other official persons, including staff from your own bank, will never ask for your account details over the phone in a cold call.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offence, which took place in November this year, occurred after a suspect cold called the victim and falsely claimed he was a police officer investigating financial fraud.

He was then able to build her trust over several hours and calls and eventually gain access to her banking details.

The suspect later met the victim in person and was able to defraud the victim of the sums totalling tens of thousands of pounds.

DC Wallace added: “Sadly these scams do occur and the persons can be practiced liars. If you receive such a call do not give the caller any personal financial details and hang up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Support and advice about how to report such offences can be round on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

Detectives have been supporting the victim and conducting a number enquires into the offence, leading to them gaining an image of the man pictured who they wish to identify and speak with.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 or online via the 101LiveChat. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.