Police search for woman wanted in relation to five thefts in shops

Donna Abbott, 28, is a suspect in relation to five incidents and is also wanted on court warrants, police said.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her but have so far been unable to locate her.

She is believed to be in the Armley area, police said.

Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management Team via 101 quoting reference 13210647457 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.