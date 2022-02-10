Police search for woman wanted in relation to five thefts in shops
Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help trace a woman who is wanted in relation to a number of thefts from shops.
Read More
Donna Abbott, 28, is a suspect in relation to five incidents and is also wanted on court warrants, police said.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her but have so far been unable to locate her.
She is believed to be in the Armley area, police said.
Anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Integrated Offender Management Team via 101 quoting reference 13210647457 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.