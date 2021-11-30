Police search for missing Morley man who has not been heard from in over a week

Danny Love, aged 38, from Morley, was reported missing on November 25 after not being heard from for a week.

There are concerns for his welfare.

Enquiries have established the last confirmed sighting of him was in Harrogate on November 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Love, aged 38, from Morley, was reported missing on November 25 after not being heard from for a week. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

He is described as white, 6ft to 6ft 1in tall, stocky, with brown hair and blue eyes.

His left arm is missing from below the elbow.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and a black beanie hat.