Police release update on Bexley Grove stabbing where man was critically-injured
A man who was stabbed in an attack in Harehills remains critically-injured in hospital police have said.
Officers were called to Bexley Grove, behind St James' Hospital, at 8.13am yesterday (Thursday) after reports of a man being stabbed.
The victim was rushed to hospital and it was later revealed that his injuries were critical.
Three men aged 41, 48 and 52 were arrested in connection with the stabbing yesterday.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said today (Friday) that the 48-year-old has since been released without charge.
The other two men remained in custody this morning.
The victim, whose age has not been disclosed, is still in a critical condition.
Investigations continue.
Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID, quoting crime reference 13190546477.