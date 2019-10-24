Man in a critical condition after stabbing near St James's Hospital
A man is critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in one of the streets around St James's Hospital.
Police were called at 8.13am on Thursday to Bexley Grove, Harehills, where a man was found with stab wounds.
A police body tent can be seen at the bottom of Bexley Terrace, but the ma was taken to hospital by ambulance and is in a critical condition.
Three men, aged 41, 48 and 52, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody.
Police cordons are currently in place in Bexley Grove, Bexley Terrace and Bexley Mount to undergo forensic examination.
One resident on Bexley Grove, who does not wish to be named, said: "I have lived here for four years now and there are some bad people at the end of the street.
"About a year ago someone was stabbed - apparently is was a fight over a girl.
"We often see police on the street, about every other month.
"I know there is a lot of drugs crime going on.
"It's actually got to the point now where we want to move
Police said enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID, quoting crime reference 13190546477.