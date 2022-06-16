Police release suspect description as enquiries continue into serious sexual assault of teenager in Leeds park

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are now leading the investigation into the incident involving a 15-year-old girl in Hainsworth Park, Farsley, at about 7.30pm on Monday.

The victim has described the suspect as a white man, aged 25 to 30, 6ft 1in tall, with brown or black hair and possibly a beard. He was wearing black clothing.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are now leading the investigation. Picture: Google.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said: “We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace and identify this man.

“CCTV from the area shows that the park was busy at the time of the attack on Monday evening, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or saw a man fitting the description in the area.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV from the immediate area or dashcam footage.

“The victim has reported speaking to a woman who had a child and a labradoodle dog with her in the park shortly before the incident. We are still very keen to trace this woman as a witness who may have vital information that could assist the investigation.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people.”