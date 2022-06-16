Man fights off two dognappers as they try to steal his pet near Birstall

Kirklees District CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about the incident in fields near Fieldhead Lane on the morning of Friday, June 10.

The incident occurred at about 10am after the owner was approached by two men while walking his dogs on fields between Field Head Lane, Birstall and Drighlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim fought back and both suspects then fled towards Drighlington, leaving him unhurt. Picture: Google.

The men threatened the victim and demanded he hand over one of the French Bull Dogs dogs before one of them grabbed at a dog lead.

The victim fought back and both suspects then fled towards Drighlington, leaving him unhurt.

Both suspects were described as both of middle eastern ethnicity in their mid 20s, around 5’8” tall and wearing high visibility vests.

Anyone who saw the incident, males fitting this description or any suspicious vehicles around Field Head Lane is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13220315546, or online via www.westorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.