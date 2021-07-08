Police release images of attempted robbery suspects

.

The attempted robbery happened at a business premises on Bradford Road, Batley, in the early hours of Saturday July 3.

The suspects left empty handed and were seen to make off on bicycles.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

.

Anyone who can identify either or both men is asked contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13210332974.