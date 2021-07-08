Police release images of attempted robbery suspects
Police investigating an attempted robbery at a business in Batley have released images of two men they want to identify.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:46 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:46 pm
The attempted robbery happened at a business premises on Bradford Road, Batley, in the early hours of Saturday July 3.
The suspects left empty handed and were seen to make off on bicycles.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone who can identify either or both men is asked contact Kirklees District CID on 101, or use the contact options on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13210332974.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.