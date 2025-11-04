Police release e-fit of man wanted in connection with sexual assault on teenager

Police investigating a sexual assault in Bradford have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to identify.

The incident, in which a 13-year-old girl reported being touched over her clothing, is said to have occurred in Pasture Lane, Clayton on Friday, June 27.

Bradford’s Child Safeguarding department has conducted numerous enquiries to identify the suspect, who is described as Asian and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He is said to be of average build and approximately 5ft 5ins tall.

Do you recognise this man? | WYP

He was wearing an all-black tracksuit with white lines on the sleeves of the jacket and riding a black bike.

If you can assist in identifying this man then please contact police in Bradford on 101, or by using the livechat facility on our website.

The crime reference is 13250363346.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.