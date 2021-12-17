Detectives investigating the armed robbery are appealing to the public for information.

The man posed as a customer at the door of the Diamond Heaven store, in Commercial Street, but then produced a knife and threatened staff during the incident which happened at about 4.30pm on December 4.

He stole a large quantity of rings before leaving the scene and escaping on foot through the Trinity shopping centre. Picture: WYP.

He was described as white, aged 35 to 40, and skinny build. He was wearing a grey hoody, blue shirt, dark trousers, a black beany hat and a white face mask.

Anyone who recognises him from the images or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC 908 Thimm at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 1321626694 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.