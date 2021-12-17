Man charged over incident before fatal crash on Leeds and Bradford Road
A man is due to appear in court today charged over an incident in Leeds which led to a fatal collision involving a stolen car.
Kallum Alderson, 25, from Leeds, has been charged with robbery and theft of motor vehicle in relation to the incident at an address in Ganners Road on Bramley, in the early hours of Tuesday (December 14) during which a 28-year-old man was stabbed.
A Vauxhall Zafira that was stolen in the incident was subsequently in collision with a wall in Leeds and Bradford Road resulting in the death of a 30-year-old man from the vehicle. He was named by police yesterday as Alex Flint.
Alderson has also been charged with attempted robbery at an address in Ganners Green that occurred shortly before, and with an assault on Monday, October 25.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (December 17)
