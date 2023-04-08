Police release CCTV image of man they want to identify in relation to serious sexual offence in Bradford
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence.
Officers are investigating a report made on November 10 on Chelsea Road, near to the junction of Clayton Road and Hollingwood Lane in Bradford. Police want anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility quoting crime reference 13220620998 Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”