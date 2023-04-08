News you can trust since 1890
Police release CCTV image of man they want to identify in relation to serious sexual offence in Bradford

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

Officers are investigating a report made on November 10 on Chelsea Road, near to the junction of Clayton Road and Hollingwood Lane in Bradford. Police want anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Bradford have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence.

“Officers are investigating a report made to police on 10 November on Chelsea Road near to the junction of Clayton Road and Hollingwood Lane, Bradford Officers are appealing to anyone who knows this male to come forward.

Police want anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to come forward. Image: West Yorkshire PolicePolice want anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to come forward. Image: West Yorkshire Police
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility quoting crime reference 13220620998 Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”