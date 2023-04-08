Officers are investigating a report made on November 10 on Chelsea Road, near to the junction of Clayton Road and Hollingwood Lane in Bradford. Police want anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Bradford have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify in relation to a serious sexual offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are investigating a report made to police on 10 November on Chelsea Road near to the junction of Clayton Road and Hollingwood Lane, Bradford Officers are appealing to anyone who knows this male to come forward.

Police want anyone who knows the man in the CCTV image to come forward. Image: West Yorkshire Police