Helen Mills: Police release CCTV as concern for missing Castleford woman grows

Helen Mills, 39, was reported missing on Friday (March 4) when she failed to return home after leaving her house at 4.30pm on Wednesday (March 2).

There have been a number of reported sightings of Helen since the initial public appeal.

Picture: WYP.

It is now believed Helen was in the Lock Lane / Mill Lane area of Castleford at around 7pm on March 2.

Officers have also got CCTV footage of her shortly after she left her home address.

An image has been released which shows the clothing she was wearing at the time.

She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium to large build, with shoulder-length brown hair which she usually wears down.

She has a scar on her cheek and a number of tattoos, including a scroll on her wrist.

Detective Inspector Kristy Wright, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are really thankful to members of the public for their assistance so far. We have had a number of other reported sightings which we are also following up.

“I would urge people to please continue to contact us if you believe you have seen Helen or have any information which could help our ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID, either by calling 101 or using 101 Live Chat, quoting log 975 of March 4.