Police appeal for woman wanted in connection with series of burglaries across Leeds and West Yorkshire
Police investigating a robbery in Wakefield are wanting to speak with Maradia Dragusin in connection with the offence.
Officers would also like to speak to her about burglaries in Bradford and Leeds, as well as an attempted burglary in Wakefield.
Numerous enquiries have been carried out to locate Dragusin.
She is 24 and is also believed to have links to Birmingham and London.
Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101.
The public can alternatively make contact via the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
