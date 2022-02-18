WATCH: Police release CCTV after 13-year-old girl attacked in Leeds park by 'man in 60s on red bike'

Detectives investigating an attack on a schoolgirl in a Leeds park have released CCTV images as they continue to appeal for information to identify the suspect.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was grabbed by a man shortly before 5pm on Wednesday, February 2, as she was walking through Primrose Valley Park, in Halton.

The attack took place a short distance from the exit off the junction of Lucy Avenue and Selby Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect was described by police as white, aged in his sixties, and wearing glasses.

He was riding a red bike, police said.

As the victim was walking down the hill towards the Lucy Avenue exit, the man approached her from behind and dragged her to the ground.

She eventually managed to break free and scream and ran off, police confirmed.

The man had been seen earlier in the vicinity of the Wykebeck Way path between Foundry Lane and Killingbeck Drive.

Detectives have been trawling CCTV in the area and are now releasing images from Sutton Approach of a man on a bike who is believed to be the suspect.

Detective Inspector Emma Wight, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Although the CCTV footage is from a distance, we are hoping it might assist someone who recognises him from his general appearance and the description of a white man, aged in his sixties, wearing glasses and riding a red bike.

“The circumstances of this incident involving a child victim in a public park remain a real cause for concern and we are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify him.

“We are appealing for anyone who thinks they know who he is or who saw him anywhere in the areas we have described to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting crime reference 13220060402 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.