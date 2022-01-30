Police raid Beeston home as large amount of drugs seized on Friday night

Police raided a home in Beeston on Friday night.

By Daniel Sheridan
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 4:45 am

Neighbourhood officers conducted a drugs warrant at a home in Beeston on January 28.

A "large amount of drugs" were found, police said.

Police released a photograph of the moment they raided the home on social media.

Officers carrying out the raid

Enquiries are currently ongoing, police confirmed.

