Kevin Smith was initially reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on 16 June. He lives in Sheffield and has links to Doncaster but the last confirmed sighting of him was in Knottingley at 12:30pm on 16 June.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a pale complexion with freckles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Smith has been missing since June 16,