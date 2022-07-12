Kevin Smith was initially reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on 16 June. He lives in Sheffield and has links to Doncaster but the last confirmed sighting of him was in Knottingley at 12:30pm on 16 June.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with short ginger hair and a pale complexion with freckles.
Anyone who has seen Kevin or who has information about his whereabouts or movements is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1349 of 17/06.