A man wanted in connection with a rape investigation in Harrogate could be in Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of wanted man Clifford Ian Church, 62, from Harrogate.

Church is wanted for breaching his probation conditions and in connection with a rape investigation following the reported rape of a woman on August 7 in Harrogate.

Extensive enquiries are continuing to find him and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to contact them as a matter of urgency.

A force spokesperson said: “It is possible that Church has used public transport to travel outside of Harrogate and we’re appealing to passengers and operators of buses, taxis and trains to contact us if they have seen him since Thursday.

“He has connections to York, Leeds, Durham and the Cleveland area and could have travelled to any of these areas. Officers are also warning anyone who may be harbouring him that are committing a criminal offence and may face prosecution.”

Church is believed to be carrying a rucksack, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999. Other information can be passed on by calling 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers also pay a reward in certain circumstances. Quote reference 12250147354 when passing on information.