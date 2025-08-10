Here’s the full court round-up, with 10 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Dylan McEwan and Kian Poulton
Dylan McEwan, left, 22, of Wyther Park Terrace, Armley, was jailed for almost 39 months after he admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving, while Kian Poulton, 21, Highbury Place, Swinnow, was jailed for two years and five months after admitting burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. On May 8, the pair broke into a house and stole an Audi before a police chase ensued. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Phillip Wood
Phillip Wood, 23, of Victoria Grove, Wakefield, was jailed for 27 months after admitting to sexual offences. Wood, who is already serving a two-year sentence for violent disorder, lured a 12-year-old girl to his flat and sexually assaulted her. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobestock
3. Sonny Parker
Sonny Parker, 39, of Hornby Close, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 27 months after admitting ABH and harassment without violence. The court heard how the "jealous and obsessive" groom refused to let his new wife have photos taken with other men at their wedding before viciously attacking her on their honeymoon. | West Yorkshire Police/Getty
4. Ben Manion
Ben Manion, 31, of Cross Flatts Crescent, was jailed for three years after admitting three counts of making indecent images, distributing images, possession of prohibited images and possession of extreme pornography involving sexual acts with animals. The paedophile was caught trying to groom a boy, weeks after he was arrested for sharing abuse images with other perverts online. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Connor Hutton
Connor Hutton, 28, of Sycamore Grove, Normanton, was jailed for five years after he was found guilty of Section 18 GBH. The court heard how the thug "erupted in a frenzy of violence" after his partner accused him of cheating. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Martin Ellerker
Martin Ellerker, 48, of Cannon Street, Castleford, was jailed for 26 months after admitting ABH and assault. The thug stamped on his partner's face with such force he left her with a double fracture of her eye socket days before Christmas. | West Yorkshire Police/National World