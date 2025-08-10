1 . Dylan McEwan and Kian Poulton

Dylan McEwan, left, 22, of Wyther Park Terrace, Armley, was jailed for almost 39 months after he admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving, while Kian Poulton, 21, Highbury Place, Swinnow, was jailed for two years and five months after admitting burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. On May 8, the pair broke into a house and stole an Audi before a police chase ensued. | West Yorkshire Police