CCTV images have been issued showing four men police want to identify in connection with offences including a break-in at a house on Ennerdale Road on Monday, January 23. Four men arrived at the house in a blue VW Golf and broke in between 3am and 3:15am. They stole car keys before making off with victim’s Audi TT and VW Polo cars, travelling in convoy with their own VW towards the Bradford area.

Before the burglary, the suspects had been seen in the Hanging Heaton area between 2am and 3am on High Street and at Bendigo Road, where they unsuccessfully tried to break into other properties.

DC Matt Trapps of the Kirklees District Crime Team said: “Officers are conducting a number of enquiries into this series of offences and would like to speak to anyone who saw these males acting suspiciously in the Hanging Heaton or Dewsbury areas or who has any information which could help us identify these men. Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 referencing crime number 13230041558 Information can be given online or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”

CCTV images have been issued showing four men police want to identify in connection with offences including a break-in at a house on Ennerdale Road on Monday, January 23. Image: West Yorkshire Police