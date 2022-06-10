Police launch urgent appeal to trace convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison

Michaels, who is 36 and also goes by the name of Lee Beazley, was released on licence in June last year after serving part of a sentence for a serious sexual offence.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his release.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as being about five feet nine inches tall and of slim build.

He is described as being about five feet nine inches tall and of slim build.

He speaks with a North East accent and has ‘Lee’ tattooed on his right arm and a Bulldog tattooed on his back.

He is believed to be of no fixed abode, but has links to the WF1 area of Wakefield.

It is possible he may be sleeping rough in a ‘12’ plate black Ford Fiesta.