Police launch urgent appeal to trace convicted sex offender who is wanted on recall to prison

Police are urgently appealing for information about Lee Michaels, who is wanted on recall to prison.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:12 pm

Michaels, who is 36 and also goes by the name of Lee Beazley, was released on licence in June last year after serving part of a sentence for a serious sexual offence.

He is now wanted on recall after breaching the terms of his release.

He is described as being about five feet nine inches tall and of slim build.

He speaks with a North East accent and has ‘Lee’ tattooed on his right arm and a Bulldog tattooed on his back.

He is believed to be of no fixed abode, but has links to the WF1 area of Wakefield.

It is possible he may be sleeping rough in a ‘12’ plate black Ford Fiesta.

Enquiries are continuing to locate Michaels and anyone who can assist in locating him is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.