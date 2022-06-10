Man in hospital after being struck with glass bottle during Leeds city centre street robbery

At 2.58am today, police were called to Heaton’s Court where a man in his fifties had been assaulted and robbed.

He had been approached by a male who asked him for money. When he refused, the suspect smashed a bottle over his head and then punched him repeatedly while on the ground.

The suspect was described as white and of skinny build and had the appearance of a rough sleeper. Picture: Google.

He then stole the victim’s phone, wallet and jacket.

The suspect was described as white and of skinny build and had the appearance of a rough sleeper.

The victim was treated in hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

A scene was put in place in Heaton’s Court to undergo forensic examination and was lifted shortly after 10am.