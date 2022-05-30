Police investigating as Alan Titchmarsh garden for disabled Wakefield girl is 'poisoned'

Officers were called to the address in the Pinders Heath area after the owner reported criminal damage to trees and a wall.

Issuing an appeal on social media, West Yorkshire Police's Wakefield Central Policing Team said: "The trees look to have been poisoned and the edging on the wall has been knocked off in the rear garden.

Alan Titchmarsh visited Wakefield to create a special space for the family as part of the ITV show Love Your Garden. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

"Please could we kindly ask for anyone who may have information who is responsible for this damage."

The garden was created by the ITV show Love Your Garden last year.

Presenter and renowned gardener Alan was tasked with helping to make a truly special outdoor space for the Wakefield family and their little girl, who is seriously ill.

The family was overjoyed with the garden in which they could spend time outside with their daughter.

The policing team said: "The family have recently discovered the damage to the trees and the wall.

"They are devastated that anyone could do such a thing, and spoil such a wonderful experience.

"Patrols will be conducted in the area of Pinders Heath. Anyone found to be hanging around the area will be stopped and spoken with. Any offences will be dealt with appropriately."

Anyone with any information is being asked to email [email protected] or call the team via 101.