Detectives investigating after unknown man found lying dead in road

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found dead on a road in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Saffron Drive in Bradford in the early hours of this morning (Monday) after a witness spotted the man lying in the road.

Emergency services attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Par of Saffron Drive remains closed this morning as detectives and forensics investigate the scene. The cordon is in place between Sonning Road and Leyden Rise, which is in the Allerton area of the city.

The victim's identity currently remains unknown.

West Yorkshire Police are advising people to avoid the area while enquiries continue to establish the man's identity and the circumstances around his death.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 180 of 1 July, or report online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.