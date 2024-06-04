Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a manhunt following a hit-and-run crash in Leeds.

An elderly woman pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash that involved a car that had failed to stop for police.

At 4.50pm on Monday, June 3, a grey Volkswagen T-Cross, registration YH23NPC, failed to stop for a marked police vehicle and was in collision with the 79-year-old woman as she was crossing the road in Foundry Approach, Harehills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedstrian was crossing the road in Foundry Approach, Harehills. Picture: NW/Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car left the scene at speed and was later found abandoned on Harehills Park Road.

“The woman was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

“Officers from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are carrying out enquiries to identify the driver.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are appealing for witnesses who saw any part of the incident, including the manner of driving of the Volkswagen prior to and after the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation.