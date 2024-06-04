Foundry Approach Harehills: Police launch manhunt to identify driver after Leeds hit-and-run crash
An elderly woman pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash that involved a car that had failed to stop for police.
At 4.50pm on Monday, June 3, a grey Volkswagen T-Cross, registration YH23NPC, failed to stop for a marked police vehicle and was in collision with the 79-year-old woman as she was crossing the road in Foundry Approach, Harehills.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car left the scene at speed and was later found abandoned on Harehills Park Road.
“The woman was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.
“Officers from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are carrying out enquiries to identify the driver.”
They are appealing for witnesses who saw any part of the incident, including the manner of driving of the Volkswagen prior to and after the collision, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 0006 Bastow at the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13240298127 or online at 101LiveChat.