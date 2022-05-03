Police launch investigation after body found in Pudsey

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in rolling farmland close to a city centre.

By SWNS reporter
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 6:05 pm

Officers from West Yorkshire Police said they responded to a call from ambulance teams who had found a male unconscious in Pudsey, Leeds, this morning (April 3).

Read More

Read More
Four fire crews tackle house blaze in Harehills

Police say they are now examing the location where the body was found, as they try to confirm the circumstances around the man's death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Emergency services attend the scene close to Pudsey Road. (Pic: SWNS)

Pictures from the incident show a cordon in place around a paddock and set of stables, next to the junction between Pudsey Road and Ridge View Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.39 am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a report of a male found unconscious near to the junction of Pudsey Road and Ridge View in Pudsey.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A scene is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

A cordon was set up close to the scene, (Pic: SWNS)

At least seven police vehicles and one ambulance attended the site following the grim discovery this morning.