Officers from West Yorkshire Police said they responded to a call from ambulance teams who had found a male unconscious in Pudsey, Leeds, this morning (April 3).

Police say they are now examing the location where the body was found, as they try to confirm the circumstances around the man's death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attend the scene close to Pudsey Road. (Pic: SWNS)

Pictures from the incident show a cordon in place around a paddock and set of stables, next to the junction between Pudsey Road and Ridge View Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.39 am this morning, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a report of a male found unconscious near to the junction of Pudsey Road and Ridge View in Pudsey.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A scene is currently in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

A cordon was set up close to the scene, (Pic: SWNS)