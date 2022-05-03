Four fire crews tackle house blaze in Harehills

A derelict house in Harehills caught fire last night, with crews from four fire stations called out to tackle the blaze.

By Richard Beecham
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 2:30 pm

Fire crews were called out to Karnac Road, Harehills at 11.27pm on Monday, with five pumps and aerial support used to put out the fire, which started in one of the bedrooms and spread to the roof.

Crews from Bradford, Leeds, Killingbeck and Moortown fire stations used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, an aerial appliance and a "high powered fan" to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

Firefighters from four stations were called out to the fire. (Pic: Marisa Cashill)
