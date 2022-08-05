Police launch appeal for missing Leeds man after concerns for his welfare

Police are appealing for information to locate a missing 34-year-old man from Leeds.
Christian Pollard was reported missing during the morning of Wednesday August 3.
He is described as white, just over six foot tall and has black short hair, brown eyes and dark facial hair.
Officers are concerned for Christian’s welfare and are conducting a number of enquiries to locate him.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Leeds Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 475 of August 3.