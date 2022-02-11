Police issued tickets for not wearing a seatbelt in these Leeds areas on Thursday
Roads Policing Officers issued eight tickets for not wearing a seatbelt in Leeds on Thursday.
Yesterday, Roads Policing Officers were patrolling the Guiseley, Yeadon & Rawdon areas, tackling offences that make up the #Fatal4 as part of Operation SPARC.
A number of tickets were given out for various issues, police said.
However, "perhaps most concerning" to police were eight tickets issued for not wearing a seatbelt.
Officers - posting on social media - said: "It takes less than a second to clip a seatbelt into place and can be the difference between life and death in a crash."
