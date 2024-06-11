McDonald's Bradford: Police issue update on condition of woman found 'on fire' in restaurant toilet
The restaurant on Ingleby Road, Girlington, was cordoned off by police following a concern for safety report on Monday afternoon.
Officers attended and after further enquiries they determined that a woman had been "found on fire in a toilet" - she was taken to hospital with "significant injuries".
In an updated provided to the YEP, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman has received serious but not life threatening injuries after an incident at a McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road yesterday.
“No one else was involved with this incident which is being treated as non suspicious.”
