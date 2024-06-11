Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update on the condition of a woman found “on fire in the toilet area” at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The restaurant on Ingleby Road, Girlington, was cordoned off by police following a concern for safety report on Monday afternoon.

Officers attended and after further enquiries they determined that a woman had been "found on fire in a toilet" - she was taken to hospital with "significant injuries".

The restaurant on Ingleby Road, Girlington, was cordoned off by police. Picture: Google | Google

In an updated provided to the YEP, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman has received serious but not life threatening injuries after an incident at a McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road yesterday.

“No one else was involved with this incident which is being treated as non suspicious.”