McDonald's Bradford: Police issue update on condition of woman found 'on fire' in restaurant toilet

Alex Grant
Alex Grant
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:28 BST
Police have issued an update on the condition of a woman found “on fire in the toilet area” at a McDonald’s restaurant.

The restaurant on Ingleby Road, Girlington, was cordoned off by police following a concern for safety report on Monday afternoon.

Officers attended and after further enquiries they determined that a woman had been "found on fire in a toilet" - she was taken to hospital with "significant injuries".

In an updated provided to the YEP, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A woman has received serious but not life threatening injuries after an incident at a McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road yesterday.

“No one else was involved with this incident which is being treated as non suspicious.”

The McDonald’s is reported to be open as normal today.

