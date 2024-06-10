Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being found “on fire in the toilet area” at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police are in attendance at the McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road, Bradford, after a woman was found with significant injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A call was received at 3:15pm relating to a concern for safety for a woman at an undisclosed location.

Police were called to the McDonald's on Ingleby Road in Bradford on Monday afternoon | Google

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following further enquiries, officers attended at the restaurant where a woman was found on fire in the toilet area. The fire was extinguished, and the woman taken to hospital by ambulance.