A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected child 'abduction' in Wakefield yesterday (20 December). Police received reports of a stolen car in Ossett shortly before 4.30pm, with the caller confirming a young child was still in the back of the car when it was taken.

An extensive search commenced and the car, an orange-coloured Nissan X-Trail, was later located abandoned with the child inside.

Officers are still continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward as enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 1073 of 20 December.

South Parade, Ossett