Police issue update on stop-and-search powers after Leeds stabbing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary powers had been put in place following a disorder incident on Kentmere Avenue area at about 1.31pm Saturday afternoon, August 27, in which the man was seriously injured in fighting between two groups of males.

Three males have since been arrested and the victim received hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries caused by a bladed weapon.

Alongside continuing enquiries, senior officers authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to come into effect from 2pm on Saturday to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons.

The Kentmere Avenue area in Seacroft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was put in place for an initial 24 hours but was extended to 2pm today.

It gave police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

DCI Sarah Lambert of Leeds District Police, said: “These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons, as part of our efforts to disrupt deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.

“We realise the concern incidents of the kind we witnessed cause in communities and I want to reassure residents a full investigation is underway, with a number of arrests already made."