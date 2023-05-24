Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police issue update after multiple trains shot at with air rifle between Leeds and Kirkstall

Police have issued an update after a number of trains were damaged by a suspected air rifle in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 24th May 2023, 07:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 08:24 BST

Passengers reported air rifle pellets being shot at their trains near to Kirkstall Forge station during rush hour on Monday afternoon (May 22), causing some windows to crack.

In their latest statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We’re investigating a series of incidents that resulted in damage being caused to trains in the Kirkstall area of Leeds on Monday.

“No passengers or rail staff were injured and officers’ enquiries are ongoing. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Kirkstall on the afternoon or evening of 22 May that may have information that could assist their investigation.

Passengers said they "jumped out of their skin" when the shots were fired at the trains. Photo: John GallagherPassengers said they "jumped out of their skin" when the shots were fired at the trains. Photo: John Gallagher
“The public can expect to see additional BTP officers patrolling the area following the incidents.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 403 of 22/05/23.”