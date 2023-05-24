Passengers reported air rifle pellets being shot at their trains near to Kirkstall Forge station during rush hour on Monday afternoon (May 22), causing some windows to crack.

In their latest statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “We’re investigating a series of incidents that resulted in damage being caused to trains in the Kirkstall area of Leeds on Monday.

“No passengers or rail staff were injured and officers’ enquiries are ongoing. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Kirkstall on the afternoon or evening of 22 May that may have information that could assist their investigation.

Passengers said they "jumped out of their skin" when the shots were fired at the trains. Photo: John Gallagher

“The public can expect to see additional BTP officers patrolling the area following the incidents.