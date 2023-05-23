Pictures of cracked windows on the the Northern train that was travelling between Leeds and Skipton yesterday afternoon (Monday) were shared. British Transport Police were called and searched the area near to Kirkstall Forge station but could not locate anyone.

No passengers or rail staff were injured, though there was disruption to other journeys as a result.

John Gallagher who posted pictures of the windows on his Twitter page, said: “Train home stopped between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge because ‘somebody is shooting at trains’. After a few minutes waiting we started moving again. We picked up speed and shortly after that heard a loud crack.”

Another person posted: “Was on this train leaving from Leeds, almost jumped out my skin when we heard the bang, just glad everyone was okay.”

Another passenger said that he was told by police that they had used dogs in their search for the perpetrators.

Northern provided an update at 9pm saying that all lines had reopened but that disruption would continue.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Kirkstall Forge station at 5.26pm on 22 May following reports that a train had been hit by air gun pellets, causing a window to crack.