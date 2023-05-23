Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Train between Leeds and Kirkstall 'shot at' with air rifle as commuters say they 'jumped out of their skin'

Trains were delayed after one travelling between Leeds and Kirkstall was shot at with an air rifle, causing commuters to “jump out of their skin”.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:01 BST

Pictures of cracked windows on the the Northern train that was travelling between Leeds and Skipton yesterday afternoon (Monday) were shared. British Transport Police were called and searched the area near to Kirkstall Forge station but could not locate anyone.

No passengers or rail staff were injured, though there was disruption to other journeys as a result.

John Gallagher who posted pictures of the windows on his Twitter page, said: “Train home stopped between Leeds and Kirkstall Forge because ‘somebody is shooting at trains’. After a few minutes waiting we started moving again. We picked up speed and shortly after that heard a loud crack.”

John Gallagher said that passengers were told that there had been a delay because "somebody is shooting at the trains".John Gallagher said that passengers were told that there had been a delay because "somebody is shooting at the trains".
Another person posted: “Was on this train leaving from Leeds, almost jumped out my skin when we heard the bang, just glad everyone was okay.”

Another passenger said that he was told by police that they had used dogs in their search for the perpetrators.

Northern provided an update at 9pm saying that all lines had reopened but that disruption would continue.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Kirkstall Forge station at 5.26pm on 22 May following reports that a train had been hit by air gun pellets, causing a window to crack.

“Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, however no one was located. No passengers or rail staff were injured and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”