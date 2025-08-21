Leeds city centre robbery: Police issue images of man they want to identify

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 11:16 BST
Police have issued images of a man they would like to identify after a robbery in Leeds city centre.

The incident happened on Call Lane during the early hours of Saturday, July 12.

A wallet, bank cards, mobile phone and earphones were stolen from the male victim who suffered bruising as a result of the incident, which is believed to have taken place between 12.30am and 1am.

The images below were taken in Warrington, Cheshire at about 9.28am on the same day, when one of the bank cards was used to withdraw £1,800 in cash.

Do you recognise this man?placeholder image
Do you recognise this man? | WYP

Officers from the Leeds District Crime Team would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the photographs or who has information about the robbery.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250406449.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

