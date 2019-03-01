Police issue new statement on Hugo Boss ram raid in Leeds

Police have issued a fresh plea for information after the ram raid burglary at Hugo Boss in Leeds.

It took place at about 8pm on Thursday, February 28 when the police received reports of the incident at the Hugo Boss store, in Vicar Lane, Leeds.

The scene of the ram raid at Hugo Boss

Police said four men in balaclavas in two cars targeted the store and rammed the windows - before going in with crowbars.

The offenders arrived outside the premises in a silver Ford Fiesta and a black Nissan Navara and used bolt croppers to cut the locks on steel bollards protecting the front of the store.

The Nissan was then reversed into the front of the store a number of times breaking the display window.

The suspects filled large builder’s bags with a large amount of clothing before leaving the scene in the vehicles.

The silver Ford Fiesta was found abandoned in Aysgarth Drive, East End Park.

A black Nissan Navara, was found in Lower Brunswick Street this morning.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was clearly been a planned and organised burglary targeting the high-value clothing that the store sells.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries, including checks on CCTV in the area, and around the vehicles involved.

“We would like to speak to people who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who filmed the offence in progress on their phones.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who has seen either of the vehicles involved at any time leading up to the incident or who witnessed anything at the locations where they were found abandoned.

"We are still liaising with the business to establish exactly what items were taken but in the meantime we would ask anyone to contact us if they are aware of Hugo Boss clothing being offered for sale in suspicious circumstances.

“We fully appreciate that incidents of this nature in the city centre cause understandable concern to the public and to the business community and our colleagues in the city neighbourhood policing team are working to provide suitable reassurance and advice following this incident.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting 13190109137.

