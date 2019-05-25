Police issue fresh appeal in investigation into Leeds United fan found dead on beach

Have your say

Humberside Police have issued a fresh appeal for information in their investigation of a man found dead on Cleethorpes beach.

Gary Simpson, 49, who lived in the Miles Hill area of Leeds, has been working in the Grimsby area at the time.

Gary Simpson. PIC: Humberside Police

He for a walk at around 5am on Thursday morning after watching Leeds United's defeat against Derby County in the semi-final play-offs second leg.

He watched the game with his nephew and brother, also working in the area, along with work colleagues.

The alarm was not raised as Gary left for a walk, as this is something he often did to clear his head.

He was found at 8.30am on Friday May 17.

On Saturday police issued two new photographs of Mr Simpson as they appealed for information from anyone who may have seen him in the days leading up to his death.

A spokesman for the force said: "We can now release photographs of 49-year-old Gary Simpson who was sadly found dead on Cleethorpes beach on Friday May 17 2019.

"Mr Simpson, from Leeds, was last seen at his rented accommodation on Strathmore Court in New Waltham around midnight on Wednesday May 15.

"We are now appealing for anyone who might have seen Gary between these times.

"Our specialist officers are supporting Mr Simpson’s family at this time."

Mr Simpson was wearing a dark blue Adidas t-shirt, dark blue jeans, and black Adidas Samba trainers with three white stripes on each side.

Police say he may have also been wearing a khaki green Nike tracksuit jacket with dark patches on the shoulders.

Mr Simpson's brother Trevor, 54, has paid tribute to his brother, calling him a 'generous' man who loved Leeds United.

Those with information which could help officer are asked to contact 101 quoting log 111 of May 17 2019.