Crash between car and minibus of school children closed Leeds street for five hours

A crash between a car and a minibus of school children closed a Leeds street for five hours.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene shortly after 1pm after a collision between a silver Renault Twingo and a silver Ford transit minibus.

The incident took place on Barwick Road outside St Theresa's Primary School in east Leeds.

A spokesman for the force confirmed whilst there had been children on board the bus, thankfully no one was injured.

The ambulance service also attended the scene and treated an individual who had been travelling in the car.

The crash caused disruption in the area as police had to close the road for five hours to investigate.

The road reopened shortly before 8pm.